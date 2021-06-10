Our first encounter with Beechmont Ford's retro-infused F-150 took place about two years ago when we had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a nostalgia-filled XLT model with a two-tone wrap. The Ohio-based Ford dealer has since turned its attention towards the Blue Oval's fourteenth-generation truck, and the end result is a 2021 F-150 looking a bit like the pickups of yore.

This time around, the basis for the retro conversion was a better-equipped Lariat, but you can also opt for an XLT or another trim level. The truck rides on custom 17-inch polished wheels featuring a retro look and wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires, complemented by a 3.5-inch suspension lift to enhance the off-road vibe.

Gallery: 2021 BFP Retro Ford F-150

8 Photos

Beechmont Ford says the truck looks the best with the factory chrome package, supplemented by a chrome bed rack with a set of auxiliary lights thrown in for good measure. This particular F-150 also comes with a satin pearl wrap running across the sides of the vehicle, but you can swap that out for actual paint.

The dealer said wait times for this truck are much longer than normal with the international microchip shortage. Although they can't guarantee an exact date, they are estimating six-month wait times to get a BFP RETRO. Their process is to take a $500 refundable deposit and order your truck directly from Ford. Once your truck arrives, they will do the BFP RETRO conversion.

Additional customization options are available for those who would rather get a retro-flavored F-150 in another look. Coincidentally (or perhaps not), the previous-generation truck was specced in the exact 1980s-inspired configuration when the package was introduced back in 2019. Arguably, the visual nod to the past suits the newer truck better and makes us wonder why Ford hasn't thought about releasing its own package.