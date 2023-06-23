Porsche CEO Oliver Blume enjoyed this year’s Le Mans right in the middle of the action. However, he didn’t live in luxury. He parked a black 911 Turbo S at the Porsche Employee Camp, a unique venue for employees to experience the race, with a rooftop tent, which he and his wife stayed in for two nights during the race.

Porsche introduced the all-season accessory less than a year ago. It can accommodate two adults and comes with an integrated polyfoam mattress. It has two side windows and a skylight for ventilation and views, which feature insect screens, and there’s plenty of Porsche branding in several places. Inside, there’s a mountain silhouette motif. The automaker’s original accessories and upgrades division, Porsche Tequipment, designed, developed, and produced the tent.

While Blume enjoyed the weekend camping on top of a 911 Turbo S, the tent can fit on nearly every Porsche model regardless of whether the vehicle has roof rails. Customers can install the tent on the Panamera, Taycan, Macan, and Cayenne. The Turbo S features the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine making 640 horoscope and 590 pound-feet of torque. It can reach 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds.

He didn’t have to worry about the rain spoiling him and his wife’s weekend, which caused a safety car early into the race, as the tent comes equipped with waterproof zippers and an extra rain cover for the access hatch. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend fabric, and more accessories are coming for the tent, such as better thermal insulation, a thermal blanket, and a shoe organizer.

Porsche began selling the tent last November. It’s available in a black-light gray or black-dark gray color scheme and retails for $7,029, according to the Porsche Tequipment Accessories Finder. When folded, the tent measures 57.5 inches long, 55.1 inches wide, and 13.0 inches tall, which expands to 101.6, 101.2, and 46.6, respectively, once deployed. The addition of the tent limits the vehicle’s top speed to 80 mph, which stores in a hardshell case.

Porsche’s new tent might be an odd accessory for the company, but camping has become huge in recent years. In 2021, Mini introduced a pair of tents for the Mini Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid and the all-electric Mini Cooper SE. Toyota will offer an assortment of official accessories for the 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter, including a rooftop tent.

