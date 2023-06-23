The Opel Rocks-e was launched in August 2021 as a rebadged version of the Citroen Ami. Essentially a micro electric vehicle for the city, the German company advertised it as the world’s first Sustainable Urban Mobility EV. Less than a year later, Opel also introduced a cargo version of the same model (see the related links below) and now, the Rocks-e gets another addition to its lineup. This time around, however, we are not talking about a regular production vehicle.

The so-called Rocks e-Xtreme is a one-off prototype, which won’t go into production. The wild-looking concept has been created by Opel based on the design of design student Lukas Wenzhöfer, who won the #OpelDesignHack contest. The German automaker promised to build the project of the winner in the voting and now the automaker lives up to its promise by making the radical electric buggy reality.

Wenzhöfer’s plan is to take the Rocks-e to the extreme and turn it into “an all-terrain fun vehicle with wow factor.” Compared to the regular quadricycle, the concept features wider wheel arches, a tubular frame surrounding the cabin, and protruding grippy tires. The suspension has been modified to accommodate the new wheels and now offers even more ground clearance. Probably the most intriguing detail has to be that big wing at the back, which actually comes from the Vectra GTS V8, a DTM touring race car with a 4.0-liter V8 engine.

This isn’t everything, though. The front fascia now incorporates a new interpretation of the Opel Vizor with different LED headlights and the Opel logo accentuated in turquoise. The entire front panel plus the mudguards have been produced using 3D printing. Last but not least, there’s additional LED lighting mounted on the roof frame, as well as new taillights.

“The off-road capability promotes the feeling of freedom to be able to reach any destination. And the increased sportiness promises extra driving fun to show that electromobility is more than just a sensible solution,” designer Wenzhöfer explained.

There’s no word about mechanical upgrades, which means there’s a 5.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack providing the electric energy and good for a maximum WLTP range of 47 miles (75 kilometers). Power comes from a single electric motor generating 8 horsepower (6 kilowatts). Stellantis, the company that now owns Opel, also sells the same product with Citroen and Fiat logos.