Offered only in a two-door body style with a six-speed manual transmission, the 2024 Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is an analog hot hatch in a digital world. There's nothing mini about the price tag, however, which begins with a $45,300 base price. Add the mandatory $995 destination fee, and the 1to6 will ding your bank account to the tune of $46,295.

For the record, the standard Mini Cooper two-door hatch starts at $26,795 and the JCW jumps to $36,395. Mini says the 1to6 Edition includes the Iconic option package, adding all kinds of features like a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, navigation, a heads-up display, and more. The package is a $7,400 add-on, and the 1to6 Edition plugs another $2,500 into the mix. As for other options, Mini says this is a fixed-specification deal so in theory, there shouldn't be anything else to plug in.

By fixed specification, Mini means you can have the 1to6 in any color you want, as long as it's black. Midnight Black to be exact, and it also rides on black 18-inch wheels. There's no contrasting roof option, but a gray stripe does span the hood and top. And since it's a special model, of course you get requisite 1to6 badging saying as much. There's also a serial number on the dash identifying the model in the run of just 999 units. So while it's a bit pricey, it's also a rare, well-equipped Mini.

It may also be the end of an era for the celebrated hatchback. It's no secret that Mini is moving towards electrification, and for a short stretch, even the internal-combustion models didn't offer a manual transmission. The Mini JCW 1to6 could be the last new offering to feature a three-pedal arrangement.

Those seeking a 1to6 for their garage can place a preorder now with a $500 deposit. Mini expects production to begin in the third quarter of 2023, and while 999 units are planned, that's actually a global production number. 150 will be sold in the UK, with the remaining 849 offered in North America.