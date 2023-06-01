Mini is working on its new generation models and the end of the road is probably just around the corner for the current hatchbacks and crossovers of the brand. The automaker now releases a special edition version of the Countryman and we have the feeling it might be the last one for the funky crossover before the new generation model arrives.

Mini calls it the Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition, which is a rather long name for something the company doesn’t seem to be especially proud of. While there are more than 80 official photos, the PR department of the firm barely managed to write a few sentences about the new special edition model. And, honestly, the single paragraph doesn’t tell us a lot about it.

Gallery: Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition

87 Photos

From what we can see, however, the Countryman gets interesting visual upgrades, including a two-tone exterior paint with a white lower section of the body. The upper half is finished in green (or gray?) and the roof is also white. An orange stripe goes all the way from the front bumper through the roof to the rear bumper.

Other styling enhancements include black headlight surrounds and black door handles, matched by the new black wheels with what appear to be grippier tires. Uncharted badges round off the exterior tweaks. Inside the cabin, the atmosphere is much more restrained with black leather seats, gloss black trim, and orange Uncharted badging on the steering wheel and the door sill plates.

Mini doesn’t mention anything about hardware upgrades, though at least it confirms what’s under the hood. The special edition Countryman comes with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo four-cylinder engine generating 176 horsepower (131 kilowatts). It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels.

There are no pricing or availability details, too. At this point, we can’t confirm whether the special edition model is coming to the North American market.