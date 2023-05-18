Mini has extensively teased its next-generation lineup but there's still time for another special edition of the outgoing portfolio. After the fully electric convertible introduced earlier this year, the BMW-owned brand is catering to enthusiasts by rolling out a limited-run John Cooper Works based on the three-door model. The hot hatch is offered only with a six-speed manual transmission, hence the "1to6" suffix. Only 999 units will be offered.

Making its public debut this weekend at the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, the hot hatch with a stick shift comes in Midnight Black combined with a hood stripe. Mini is selling the JCW 1to6 in a fixed specification featuring glossy black 18-inch wheels and "one of 999" lettering on the dashboard and sunroof to denote its exclusivity.

MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition

Stepping inside the cabin, there are stainless steel pedals along with special emblems on the floor mats and side sills to echo the "1to6" badging on the C-pillars. You'll also find it on the steering wheel and on the passenger side of the dashboard. Contrasting red accents complement the brake calipers finished in the same shade.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the JCW retains the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 231 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque on tap. It enables the feisty hatchback to complete the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 6.3 seconds en route to a top speed of 153 mph (246 km/h).

Mini will have the John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition on sale in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Mexico from September. Of the 999 planned for production, only 150 examples will be available at home in the UK where it commands a premium of nearly £7,000 over the regular JCW, thus kicking off at a pricey £39,600.

Autocar reports it might just be the final Mini that allows owners to row their own gears. The British magazine cites Mini saying it's "99 percent sure" it's done launching cars with a clutch pedal.