The third-generation Lexus GX made its official debut earlier this month bringing a more rugged appearance and new technologies under the skin. And with an available Overtrail trim – a light collection of mechanical upgrades and aesthetic touches – the SUV is much more than just a redesigned 14-year-old product. Is it too early to take a look into its future? Probably not and Kolesa.ru’s new renderings reveal what an overlanding vehicle based on the GX could look like.

With its boxy, chiseled design language, the 2024 GX looks like the perfect base for an adventure vehicle with a tent on its roof. This digital drawing imagines the vehicle with a significantly lifted suspension and BF Goodrich off-road tires. The black plastic cladding carries over from the standard model but there’s now a new front bumper with an integrated winch and additional led lights. A light bar can be also found on the roof.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus GX overlanding renderings

2 Photos

There’s another winch in the rear bumper and another LED bar at the back. However, the highlight of the overlanding upgrades has to be that foldable tent on the roof, which probably has an extending awing. Last but not least, there’s a new orange exterior color to better differentiate this adventure vehicle from the regular 2024 GX.

Riding on GA-F body-on-frame platform, the new GX features a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link setup at the rear. There’s also an optional Adaptive Variable Suspension with active dampers. Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 good for 349 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, which is the only engine at launch. Mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, this mill allows for up to 8,000 pounds of towing.

Hypothetically, if we assume this overlanding SUV is based on the Overtrail trim, it has some nice upgrades over the stock model. These include 33-inch tires, a locking rear differential, and additional underbody protection.