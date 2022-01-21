With the LC300 generation, Toyota waved goodbye to the V8 engines in both gasoline and diesel flavors. Instead, the fullsize SUV is now available only with significantly more economical V6 mills, both featuring a pair of turbochargers. We've already seen the new Land Cruiser with its gas engine in a dyno test, and now the same YouTube channel gives us the opportunity to discover how much power the oil-burner delivers in real life.

As you have probably figured out by now, it's a spicy GR Sport version, but this trim level doesn't actually come with power upgrades over the lesser models. At the heart of the diesel-fueled 2022 Land Cruiser is a 3.3-liter, twin-turbo engine producing 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) at the crank. So, how much of the diesel punch is lost through the drivetrain? Watch the video and find out.

The dyno test's result shows the V6 diesel produced 275 hp and 473 lb-ft (641 Nm) at the wheels, which seems just about right considering the 10% drivetrain loss "rule." As a reminder, the 3.5-liter gas engine we mentioned earlier is officially rated at 409 hp and 478 lb-ft (650 Nm) from the factory, and in last year's dyno run, it pushed out 370 hp and 394 lb-ft (534 Nm).

Getting back to the diesel Land Cruiser at hand, the Gazoo Racing-branded off-roader stepped down from the dyno bench and headed to the streets. It did a couple of 0-60 mph runs and the best one clocked by the GPS-based Dragy performance measurement device was at 7.26 seconds. The competent SUV went on to complete the quarter-mile in 15.37 seconds at a trap speed of 88.81 mph (143 km/h).

Of course, the four-year wait list Toyota has to tackle is not because people are eager to floor the Land Cruiser on the tarmac. The SUV is immensely popular thanks to its do-it-all character and serious off-road capabilities. The latter is especially true in the GR Sport's case since it's the only trim to get front and rear electronic differential locks, an upgraded adaptive variable suspension, and Toyota's electronically controlled kinetic dynamic suspension stabilization (E-KDSS) system.

The LC300 won't be coming to the United States where Toyota will only sell the new Lexus LX, complete with an F Sport version featuring a rear Torsen limited-slip differential. In Japan, there's a beefier LX Offroad trim with three differential locks.