For the 2023 model year, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 has a starting price of $147,550 before transportation, handling charges, and destination charges in the United States. This surely isn’t the definition of an affordable vehicle but bear in mind the electric sedan has an output of 649 horsepower and is currently among the fastest family vehicles money can buy. If you want a little more efficiency combined with a more exclusive look, Brabus has the answer. Prepare to pay a lot more over the stock car’s price, though.

Even though Brabus is best known for its performance upgrades, the focus this time falls on the vehicle’s efficiency and appearance. A full aerodynamic upgrade kit made from exposed carbon in combination with new 22-inch monoblock wheels improves the electric saloon’s drag coefficient by 7.2 percent. As a result, the range at a single charge at a speed between 62 and 87 miles per hour increases by as much as 7 percent compared to the stock figures.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 by Brabus

20 Photos

As a reminder, the EQS 53 has an EPA-certified range of 277 miles in the United States, which means the upgrade kit from Brabus could increase that number to almost 300 miles per charge. There’s no word about power upgrades, though – the luxury EV continues to rely on its dual-motor system with 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque.

For those looking for a little more thrill behind the steering wheel, Brabus proudly says the new front lip spoiler provides a reduced front axle lift, which improves the handling stability at higher speeds. At the back, a new diffuser and spoiler lower the aero lift of the rear axle by approximately 40 percent, further improving the vehicle’s balance at high speeds.

The tuning company calls this new kit the Masterpiece and it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that it is pretty expensive. The car pictured in the gallery above costs 251,654 euros in Germany before VAT and other taxes. If we account for the standard 19 percent VAT in the country, that would mean a price tag of 299,468 euros or the equivalent of $327,857 with the current exchange rates.