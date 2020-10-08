The 2021 Ram 700 debuts as a little truck for the South American and Mexican markets for folks looking to haul stuff but without the need or expense of a bigger pickup. If it looks familiar, the rig is basically the same as a Fiat Strada but with different styling for the front end.

Buyers can select two- or four-door bodies for the 700. The pickup offers a payload of up to 1,653 pounds (750 kilograms), 40.36 cubic feet (1,143 liters) of cargo space, and 882 pounds (400 kilograms) of towing ability.

Gallery: RAM 700 (Fiat Strada) 2021

56 Photos

The 700 is available as the SLT, Big Horn, and Laramie trim levels. The two lower grades use a 1.4-liter engine making 84 horsepower (62.5 kilowatts), and the top one gets a turbocharged 1.3-liter powerplant making 98 hp (72.8 kW). Both mills hook up to a five-speed manual driving the front wheels, and an electronic locking differential is available.

While small by American standards, the Ram 700 offers some nice amenities. The Laramie has LED headlights. Inside, the Big Horn and Laramie get a seven-inch infotainment screen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At this time, there's no indication that FCA intends to sell the Ram 700 or its sibling the Fiat Strada in the United States. The company focuses these vehicles on the Latin American market and builds them in Betim, Brazil.

Americans who want a tinier pickup just need to be patient because the upcoming Ford Maverick could mark the return of this segment to the United States. If it proves to be a success, then vehicles like the Ram 700 might have a chance of showing up at dealers, too.