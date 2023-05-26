Automotive performance is constantly evolving. Every new car seems to make more horsepower and torque than its predecessor, with technology making it easier to wring out more power from smaller, more efficient engines. A new video demonstrates how engine technology has changed while previewing a bit of our electrified future.

The video, from The Fast Lane Car YouTube channel, gathers a trio of vehicles from General Motors – a new Chevrolet Camaro, a new Chevrolet Bolt, and an old Chevrolet Corvette. It’s an odd mix that highlights the technological changes that have happened.

The Camaro features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 270 horsepower and 296 pound-feet of torque. The Bolt is less powerful, with 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque on tap, but the EV powertrain has its advantages that level the playing field. The Corvette packs GM’s 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine, rated at around 350 horsepower, but the car is far older than its two counterparts.

The Camaro first faced off against the Bolt in a drag race. While the Camaro got the better launch, the Bolt was able to keep up once it got off the line. The Camaro won the race but didn’t leave the Bolt in the dust. It took the Bolt 15.77 seconds to complete the race at 91.5 miles per hour. The Camaro did it in 15.67 seconds at 92 mph.

The two then competed in a rolling race, and this is where the Bolt shined. Without the launch, the Bolt could keep up with the Camaro, passing it just before crossing the finish line, the EV beating the iconic sports car.

The Camaro then faced off against the V8-powered Corvette. The Camaro got another excellent launch, but the lighter Corvette closed the gap and took the lead, finishing the race in 15.40 seconds at 99.6 mph. The Camaro did it in 15.53 seconds at a much slower 91 mph. The rolling race resulted in another Corvette victory, the Camaro incapable of keeping up.

However, the Camaro did win the final brake test. It stopped at about 119 feet compared to the Corvette’s 129-foot distance. The Camaro is newer, with significantly fewer miles on the odometer, giving it a significant advantage over the 20-year-old Corvette.