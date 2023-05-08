The Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition is a limited-edition model that's exclusive to just 20 vehicles for the Japanese market. The automaker is also collaborating with the graffiti artist Number-D to create artwork depicting the vehicle.

Vivid Orange is a color already available for the Camaro in the United States, but the shade isn't part of the palette in Japan. This special edition changes that for a handful of customers.

Gallery: Chevrolet Camaro Vivid Orange Edition

5 Photos

In addition to the Vivid Orange body, this model features a silver stripe that runs from the nose to the trunk lid. Inside, there are jet-black upholstery and Recaro performance seats.

Chevy bases the Vivid Orange Edition on the Camaro SS. Its 6.2-liter V8 makes 447 horsepower (333 kilowatts) and 455 pound-feet (617 Newton-meters) there instead of 455 hp and 455 lb-ft for the powerplant in the United States.

The Camaro Vivid Orange Edition costs the equivalent of $66,275 (8,930,000 yen) in Japan. For comparison, a regular Camaro SS in that country starts at the equivalent of $62,908 (8,480,000 yen).

Chevy's branch in Japan begins taking orders for the Vivid Orange Edition on May 8, 2023. The car will be on display at the Chevrolet Fan Day at Fuji Speedway on May 20. Dealers will give a piece of art by Number-D depicting the machine to anyone who will test drive a Camaro there on June 3 and 4. Deliveries of the model will begin in mid-June.

In March, Chevrolet announced that Camaro production was ending in January 2024. The company says this isn't the end of the model name, but a direct replacement isn't coming immediately.

Chevy is teasing a Collector's Edition Camaro that debuts later. The available images suggest the package includes some special trim and badges. It's not yet clear whether any performance upgrades would be part of this pack. Don't expect a high-powered sendoff like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.

Rumors point the next vehicle to wear the Camaro moniker could be an EV. It might even be a Ford Mustang Mach-E competitor.

