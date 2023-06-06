Ferrari became an independent, public company in early 2016, following a decision taken in late 2014 by the now-defunct Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to spin off the fabled Italian brand. FCA – now Stellantis after the merger with the PSA Group – sold 10 percent of its Ferrari share in an IPO, with another 10 percent still owned by Enzo Ferrari's son, Piero. The remaining 80 percent were distributed FCA shareholders.

As of February 2023, the largest shareholder is Exor N.V. with 24.4 percent. It's a Dutch holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. Following a record year in 2022 when it sold 13,221 cars, Ferrari overtook its former parent company Stellantis in value on the Milan stock market a few weeks ago. With the Prancing Horse doing better than ever and enjoying the newly gained independence, its CEO wishes to keep things as they are.

2025 Ferrari hypercar test mule spy photos

28 Photos

At a conference organized by Bloomberg, Benedetto Vigna was asked whether Ferrari intends to buy other automakers active in the supercar business. The 54-year-old executive ruled it out, saying "I don't think it makes sense for us to buy other supercar makers." He went on to mention the company will continue to focus on partnerships with other companies but emphasized it's important for a luxury brand to retain its DNA.

Speaking of other automakers, Ferrari will stop supplying engines to Maserati at the end of the year when the existing contract will expire. Debuting in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ghibli 334 Ultima And Levante V8 Ultima will be the last to use the twin-turbo, 3.8-liter V8 engine assembled in Maranello. On a related note, Ferrari has said its new V6 is totally unrelated to the Nettuno engine used by Maserati.

Ferrari has a lot on its plate right now since it will unveil three new models by year's end, including a hardcore SF90 potentially carrying the "LM" suffix (Le Mans) and the 812 Superfast replacement. Spy shots have revealed a hypercar is being tested ahead of a potential launch in 2024. The first-ever EV is coming in 2025, and Benedetto Vigna said during the same conference the "e-building" where the zero-emission car will be assembled is going to be ready next June.

The 296 GTB/GTS and SF90 Stradale/Spider plug-in hybrids have signaled the wind of change at Ferrari. Just 40 percent of models will still have a pure ICE setup by 2026, with 55 percent to be represented by hybrids and 5 percent by the EV. Fast forward to 2030, ICE will make up for just 20 percent, with hybrids and electric cars to each account for 40 percent. Meanwhile, Ferrari's head honcho expressed his desire to "retain great flexibility" during this transitional period as the new assembly facility will also be used to build cars with combustion engines.