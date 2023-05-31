Buyers in North America are finally getting the new-generation Ford Ranger, and a rugged Tremor package is likely coming at some point. We say some point because Tremor was mentioned by name for North America on the Ford Body Builder Advisory Service website, listed among the what's new data for 2024. But there will be no Tremor for the 2024 model year.

That's the official word from a Ford spokesperson, who stated in an email to Motor1.com that the mention was an error and there's no Tremor planned for 2024. That certainly doesn't rule out the off-road package being offered for 2025 or beyond, especially since the Ranger Tremor already exists for buyers in Europe. It debuted at the end of March with upgraded suspension and chassis components, riding on meaty off-road tires mounted beneath wheel wells adorned with wider fender flares. Tow hooks, wiring for winches and additional lights, and plenty of gray trim are also part of the Tremor package for European buyers.

The Ford website shows Tremor as a Crew Cab sitting a bit higher than a standard Ranger 4x4. With the listing being an error, it's possible the data is incorrect but a modest lift does match up with the Euro-spec Ranger Tremor. It also fits with the outgoing Ranger Tremor, which debuted for the 2021 model year riding nearly an inch higher than its stablemates.

In Europe, the Tremor packs a 2.0-liter diesel engine, but a model for North America would likely pack the twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that will eventually be offered on Rangers. Generating 315 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, it would slot neatly between the standard Ranger with the 270-hp four-cylinder and the hot-to-trot Ranger Raptor, landing in North America for the first time with 405 turbocharged horses from Ford's 3.0-liter EcoBoost six-cylinder.

It's worth noting that we're saying likely quite a bit here. There's still no confirmation that buyers in the States will see a Ranger Tremor. But an official mention on a Ford website coupled with the fact it already exists elsewhere certainly points to it arriving eventually.