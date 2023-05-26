The Ferrari LaFerrari ended its production run just as McLaren began building the Senna in 2018. They are both rare, high-powered supercars that pack plenty of performance, and a new video brought the two together to compete in a series of quarter-mile drag races.

Powering the 2019 Senna is McLaren’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which powers the rear wheels that are wrapped in Pirelli Trofeo R tires.

The 2015 Ferrari has a much larger engine – a 6.3-liter V12. However, it’s also a hybrid, getting some electrical assistance that increases the LaFerrari’s output to a staggering 950 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The extra power is nice but comes at the cost of added weight with the hybrid system. Its rear-wheel drive like the McLaren, with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sitting between the engine and wheels, which feature unspecified Michelin tires.

The pair competed in three quarter-mile drag races. In the first one, the two supercars got fairly even starts from the line. However, the Senna was able to pull away from the LaFerrari and cross the finish line first.

The second race saw the Ferrari get a better start between the two. This allowed it to get well ahead of the McLaren before it could truly take off. The Senna couldn’t catch up before the pair crossed the finish line, giving the Italian hypercar its first victory as the driver timed the Ferrari’s launch perfectly.

The final race saw the two get another close and even start, but the Senna quickly began to pull away from the Ferrari. The Ferrari didn’t have the capability to keep up with the McLaren that crossed the finish line first, giving the Senna its second and final victory.

McLaren and Ferrari are both developing next-gen hypercars. McLaren’s P1 successor is expected by 2026, while Ferrari could launch its high-powered competitor a year earlier. While the two will differ distinctly, both are expected to feature hybrid powertrains because not even next-generation hypercars can escape the electrification revolution. That likely means they will have oodles of horsepower on tap.