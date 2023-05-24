Teasers for the Lexus LBX just arrived on May 22, and Kolesa already created renderings to imagine the entire vehicle's appearance. The model's full debut is on June 5 at a dedicated event in Milan, Italy.

The renderings match closely with the official teasers. The LBX boasts skinny headlights and a metallic bar that runs across the top of the nose between the lamps. Kolesa imagines the vehicle with a big, trapezoidal grille.

Gallery: Lexus LBX Rendering

2 Photos

At the back, there are full-width taillights with a wavy shape. This rendering adds a small spoiler to the roof.

Lexus isn't providing many details about the LBX yet. The available information indicates that it shares underpinnings with the Yaris Cross but with a more premium cabin. It would slot below the existing Lexus UX to become the brand's new entry-level offering.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus LBX teasers

2 Photos

The LBX reportedly rides on the TNGA-B platform. If it shares engines with the Yaris Cross, the buyers would be able to get a hybrid-assisted 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making 114 horsepower. The other choice is a non-hybrid 1.5-liter mill making 123 hp and sending power to the front wheels.

So far, it appears that the LBX would not be available in the United States. Buyers in Europe would be able to get the model, though.

Lexus has several SUVs on the way in addition to the LBX. The TX will be a three-row model that will reportedly be an upscale version of the Toyota Grand Highlander. Based on trademarks, it will be available as the TX350, TX500h, and TX550h+ trims. The full debut will happen on June 8.

A new Lexus GX is coming too. The current one dates from the 2010 model year, so it's time for a replacement. Judging by the teasers, the next-gen model has more chiseled and angular styling than the current one. The SUV reportedly rides on the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform, which is also underneath the latest Toyota Land Cruiser. Powertrain specs aren't available yet, but there is a rumor of the model adopting electrically-assisted powertrains.