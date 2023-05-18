The current Lexus GX is one of the brand’s oldest vehicles still on sale in North America. It was originally launched for the 2010 model year and was given a thorough refresh a decade later. Now, Lexus is preparing a new generation of the SUV and two renderings preview its final design months before its official and full debut.

These virtual drawings come from our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru. They show an SUV that looks more mature than its predecessor featuring a more rugged design language. However, the basic body proportions and shapes carry over almost unchanged compared to the outgoing GX.

Gallery: 2024 Lexus GX renderings

2 Photos

These two renderings take after the first teaser images with the 2024 GX. Earlier this month, Lexus shared two photos of the model, showing its headlights and a section of the boot lid. The new headlight design with a vertical daytime running light is incorporated into these new renderings and the same is also true for that LED strip connecting the taillights at the back.

Unfortunately, Lexus hasn’t revealed much about the new GX leaving us only with the early rumors and speculation about the SUV. However, it seems inevitable that the vehicle will ride on the GA-F body-on-frame platform shared with the latest Toyota Land Cruiser. According to a report from August 2021, the GX will receive a family of electrified engines making the luxury family hauler even more efficient and refined.

As a final note, it’s worth mentioning that Lexus is in the process of overhauling its SUV range. In addition to a new GX, the brand also works on the new TX, which is a posher version of the Toyota Grand Highlander. The Japanese company would reportedly build both of them at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana factory.