Owning a Lamborghini already puts you in a select club, but exclusivity can always go a step further. Even if money is no object, you can't buy the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 unless you already own the track-only machine. Yes, the super SUV is getting a special edition reserved for those 40 customers who bought the Aventador-based machine restricted to the circuit. Although it inherits the name, this Urus sadly doesn't have the mighty V12.

Based on the Urus Performante with its uprated twin-turbo V8, the SCV12 edition has been pampered by Lamborghini's Ad Personam department. The speedy SUV gets a two-tone finish with a black lower part combined with a racing number on the front doors. Look closer and you'll also notice a contrasting color line in the lower section of the body as well as on the roofline. It sits on 23-inch wheels finished in glossy black with matching brake calipers but buyers can opt for different alloys and other colors.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12

17 Photos

Stepping inside, the (takes deep breath) Lamborghini Urus Performante SCV12 Special Edition has black Alcantara upholstery along with a carbon fiber trim available with either a matte or glossy finish. The interior also boasts black anodized aluminum elements, and red door handles, along with the track car's silhouette and name featured on the passenger side of the dashboard. This motif is repeated on the kick plates, while two carbon fiber plaques round off the changes. One of them has Lamborghini's 60th-anniversary logo while the other can either be the customer's name or their preferred number.

The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese aren't saying how much it costs but it's certainly a lot cheaper than the SCV12 Essenza, which retailed for €2.2 million before taxes. The track car was blessed with the most potent version of Lamborghini's V12 ever, producing a massive 830 horsepower from a 6.5-liter mill. We'll remind you the Urus Performante has a 4.0-liter V8 with a devilish 666 hp.

With the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb about a month away, it's worth mentioning the Urus Performante set a record in the SUV category last year by "racing to the clouds" in 10 minutes and 32 seconds.