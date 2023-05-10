The design of the next-generation Mini models isn’t exactly a secret. Numerous spy photos left very little to the imagination regarding both the traditional Mini hatch and the Countryman. However, the automaker insists on playing the teasing game and now publishes new preview images with its next-gen vehicles.

The gallery below contains 19 photos and the first few shots depict camouflaged prototypes of the Mini Cooper and Countryman. We’ve seen those cars before but if you browse through the second part of the gallery, you’ll see interesting details that haven’t been shown before.

Gallery: Mini next-gen models teaser images

19 Photos

Starting with the exterior, it looks like Mini will introduce new wheel designs and with these teasers, the brand highlights a multi-spoke design with black and chrome finish. Mini says the wheel design no longer puts focus on the “sculptural nature of the spoke structure, but on a graphic design characterized by strong color contrasts.” Not only that, but the new two-dimensional layout apparently contributes to improved aerodynamic qualities and increased range for the electric versions.

There are also photos of the steering wheel which has been completely redesigned for the next-generation model family. As standard, the steering wheel comes with a new two-spoke design and there’s also an optional variant with a distinctive fabric finish. There’s also a new range of seats, offering several combinations between colors, materials, and patterns. Mini also highlights the new laminated seat side panels.

Last but not least, Mini talks about the new round center display. The OLED touchscreen has a diameter of 9.44 inches (240 millimeters) and combines the functions of the instrument cluster and the onboard monitor. As unveiled previously, the infotainment system will run new software and feature a new virtual personal assistant. Recent spy photos from yesterday showed almost the entire cabin.