When Ford introduced the new Ranger for global markets last November, it didn't go into too many details about the powertrains. Since then, we've learned the range-topping Raptor will have two different outputs depending on region, but what about the diesels? Without further ado, the Blue Oval is now saying the most potent oil-burner will offer 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque.

The torquey 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel comes with a stop/start system, which is also available for the Ranger Raptor's twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 gasoline mill. In Australia, the Blue Oval will sell the six-cylinder pickup with the diesel in XLT, Sport, and Wildtrak trim levels. Fuel economy numbers have yet to be published, but we do know the truck meets Euro 5 regulations. The on-demand 4WD system comes with 2H, 4H and 4L modes as well as a 4A automatic mode.

Elsewhere, the new Ranger can be fitted with a smaller 2.0-liter diesel engine. The four-pot is available in a single-turbo configuration with 168 hp (125 kW) and 405 Nm (300 lb-ft) on tap. Step up to the twin-turbo layout and output grows to 207 hp (154 kW) and 500 Nm (370 lb-ft). Depending on the version, the latest Ranger has a maximum payload capacity of 1,327 kilograms (2,925 pounds) and up to 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs) braked towing capacity.

Ford will sell the workhorse with as many as seven driving modes, part- or full-time four-wheel drive, and eventually, with a plug-in hybrid setup. All engines work with a ten-speed automatic transmission, while some fleet vehicles with four-cylinder engines will get stop/start.

We're expecting similar technical specifications for the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok as it will use the Ranger’s updated T6 platform. As a matter of fact, Ford will assemble the truck for VW in South Africa. As part of a wider tie-up between the two automakers, the MEB electric architecture developed by the Germans will be used for a couple of Ford-badged EVs.