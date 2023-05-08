Kia has issued a recall for nearly 109,000 vehicles because the digital instrument display might not work. The issue could cause subjected vehicles to fail to comply with the US’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

The recall affects certain 2023 Kia Soul, Telluride, Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Sportage, Sportage Hybrid, and Sportage Plug-In Hybrid models with instrument clusters containing a 4.2-inch LCD screen. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue results from the instrument cluster software and “electrical noise due to voltage instability when the vehicle is starting” causing boot errors in the screen. This could lead to the screen being blank when the vehicle is operating, with the driver unable to see important vehicle information required by the FMVSS.

The issue could prevent drivers from seeing tire pressure monitoring information, warning messages, and other vital vehicle indicators. The inoperable displays could lead to an accident. However, the automaker said it hadn’t received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Kia first learned of the potential problem with the displays in February 2023. In March, the automaker identified 71 affected vehicles and six more by mid-April. The company decided to conduct the recall on April 19.

Kia will contact the owners of the affected vehicles and instruct them to bring their cars to a Kia dealer. Notification letters are scheduled to go out on May 26, with Kia notifying dealers via mail on May 1. A service technician will update the vehicle’s instrument cluster with improved software for free. Vehicle owners who already paid to fix the issue could receive reimbursement. The recall affects 108,936 cars.

This is just the latest recall affecting the automaker. In April, Kia issued one for just over 51,000 Carnival minivans for sliding doors that could close on people. In March, the Carnival and Telluride were part of an expanded recall related to tow hitch harness fires, which had the automaker instructing owners to park their vehicles outside.