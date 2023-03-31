Listen to this article

Ferrari is testing a heavily camouflaged SF90 Stradale near the headquarters in Maranello. The black-and-white body wrap might hide a meaner version of the hybrid-powered supercar. Judging by previous models like this from the Prancing Horse, it might call the hotter version the Versione Speciale or Pista.

The upgraded SF90 might even arrive before the end of the year. This rendering attempts to strip away the camouflage and imagine how the meaner model could look.

Racing-Ready Appearing

Judging from the spy shots, Ferrari intends to make this SF90 look far more aggressive than the existing Stradale. In front, there would be a sharper, wider front section. Some of the pictures indicate there are new ducts in the hood.

At the other end, a huge wing attaches to the rear deck. It's reportedly an active unit that would adapt to the conditions and selected driving mode.

We don't yet know anything about the SF90 Versione Speciale's cabin. Based on previous, track-focused Ferraris like this one, it might be available with a competition-inspired setup featuring a minimum of amenities for saving weight.

Under The Skin

Ferrari wouldn't create a meaner-looking SF90 without upgrading the powertrain. The existing model uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors making a total of 986 horsepower. A four-figure output seems likely.

Currently, the SF90 reaches 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph. With more power and maybe less weight, the Versione Speciale should be even better in a straight line. Plus, the aerodynamic aids would help the model's handling at speed, like when lapping a circuit.

Higher performance comes at a premium. Judging from listings on duPont Registry, the least expensive examples of the SF90 Stradale on sale in the United States are around $600,000. The Versione Speciale would be even more.