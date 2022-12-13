Listen to this article

The next-generation Toyota Tacoma is in development. The heavily camouflaged test vehicles spotted over the last year have left a lot to the imagination, and we know very little about it. We know even less about what will power it, but a new video from The Fast Lane Truck YouTube channel sheds some light on some new and exciting rumors.

An “insider source” has told the publication that the next-generation Tacoma will arrive with two engine choices under the hood. The mid-size pickup isn’t going fully electric just yet, but there will allegedly be a hybrid variant that pairs a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an electric motor in the pickup.

Gallery: New Toyota Tacoma With Tundra Body Spy Shots

13 Photos

This setup is already powering other Toyota products. A similar configuration is in the Lexus RX, which delivers a total of 366 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s also in the new Crown, pumping out a similar 340 hp (253 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.

The other alleged engine choice will be a non-hybrid 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Toyota is already using it in the 2023 Highlander. It makes 265 hp (198 kW) and 309 lb-ft (419 Nm) of torque in the SUV. The Tacoma’s powertrains could have different outputs as Toyota tailors the engine to the pickup truck and its specific needs.

Toyota has done a remarkable job keeping the next-generation Tacoma a secret. We have yet to decipher the design, although it should heavily borrow styling cues from the larger Tundra that Toyota recently redesigned. The two trucks will share a platform, Toyota’s TNGA-F architecture. The Tacoma’s interior should receive a thorough modernization with the next-gen model, giving the vehicle the latest amenities.

The TRD Pro might not be the truck’s top trim when the Tacoma goes on sale. The video also talks about a new trim coming to the Tacoma and other models in the Toyota lineup – the Trailhunter. This will allegedly give the pickup unique upgrades that make it better suited for off-roading and rock climbing.