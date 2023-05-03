A recall affects 165,503 examples of the 2019 through 2021 Ram ProMaster because of a risk of the transmission sliding out of park, which allows the vehicle to roll away. A software update is the remedy for the problem.

Specifically, these ProMasters have production dates between July 25, 2018, and November 27, 2021. They have the 62TE transmission.

It's possible for debris to interfere with the park pawl fully engaging. If this happens, there's a rollaway risk.

The automaker's Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance opened an investigation into this on August 23, 2022, and it lasted through March 2023. During that time, the company analyzed warranty reports, customer records, and vehicle histories. The researchers found that the powertrain control module software was causing premature failure of the lower clutch retainer. This resulted in metallic debris that was able to interfere with the parking pawl.

The automaker's analysis shows two customer assistance records and 64 warranty claims related to this problem. There's no indication of any accidents or injuries.

To fix this, Ram will update the Powertrain Control Module calibration software. Technicians will also inspect and replace any damaged transmission components. If someone already paid to repair problems from this issue, then the owner can submit a reimbursement quest to the automaker.

The ProMaster received a refresh for the 2023 model year. It featured a new look for the front. Updated halogen headlights were brighter, and the available LED lamps had a longer illumination range. Ram introduced a new roll-up rear door that it aimed at customers who needed to frequently load or unload cargo. A new super-roof configuration offered an extra 10 inches of headroom.

The 2023 ProMaster also got upgraded tech that made features like parallel and perpendicular park assist, digital rearview mirror, and a 360-degree Surround View camera system available. Customers could pick a 7.0- or 10-inch infotainment screen. A wireless charging pad was a newly added option.

Ram confirms that an electric ProMaster will have a premiere in the first half of 2023 and be on sale before the end of the year. No official details are available yet. A rumor suggests that it could have some elements in common with the Fiat e-Ducato available in Europe.