Big executive changes at the North American division of General Motors. Steve Carlisle is retiring from his role as executive vice president and president of GM North America after 41 years with the manufacturer. Carlisle has been leading GM North America since September 2020.

One of his first executive roles at GM started in 2007 when he was named president and managing director for GM Southeast Asia, followed by an appointment as vice president of US sales operations in 2010. Between 2010 and 2014, Carlisle held the position of vice president of global product planning and program management. Then, he was named president and managing director of GM Canada in November 2014, followed by a position as a senior vice president and president of Cadillac between 2018 and 2020.

Steve Carlisle will be replaced by Rory Harvey, who is currently vice president of Cadillac’s global operations. He will become GM North America’s executive vice president and president effective June 1 this year. Harvey has been leading Cadillac’s operations since September 2020 after joining the company for the first time in March 2018 as vice president for the marque’s North American sales, service, and marketing. Prior to that position, he was chairman and managing director of Vauxhall in the UK.

“I’d like to thank Steve for his tremendous leadership, collaboration across the company, and dedicated years of service to GM,” GM President Mark Reuss comments. “Along with Rory, Steve has played a significant role in the transformation of the Cadillac brand over the last several years, and under his leadership, our North American business is strong and well-positioned for future growth.”

Rory Harvey will be replaced by John Roth, who will take the position of vice president of Cadillac’s global operations. Roth, 54, has led GM’s customer care and aftersales team since 2020, after serving as president and managing director of GM’s operations in Africa and the Middle East.