Toyota celebrates building 100 examples of the Supra GT4 race car by creating two special edition models. One of them is road legal, and the other is a track-only machine.

The Supra RZ Plasma Orange 100 Edition is available in a limited run of 100 units and is exclusive to Japan. The company is holding a lottery there to select the potential buyers. Motor1.com is checking with Toyota about potential availability in the US.

These special vehicles come in the exclusive shade Plasma Orange. The wheels have a matte black finish, and the brake calipers are also black.

Inside, there's a mix of black leather and black Alcantara. The passenger side of the dashboard has a "Supra 100 Edition" badge. An eight-speed automatic is the only available gearbox.

The Plasma Orange 100 Edition will cost the equivalent of $55,713 (7,600,000 yen in Japan). The model's public debut will be at the Super GT race at Fuji Speedway on May 3 and 4.

The Supra GT4 100 Edition is the race car that celebrates the production milestone. Toyota is making just three of them. They feature a unique exterior color that looks a lot like Plasma Orange, but the company doesn't name the shade in the announcement. There are also small revisions to the front bodywork and a special badge with the model's serial number. The automaker didn't disclose the price.

Toyota started selling the Supra GT4 in March 2020. Since then, the cars have scored 79 class victories, 20 overall wins, and 207 podium finishes in series all over the world. In the US, the car can compete in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, GT America Powered by AWS, and Pirelli GT4 America.

There continue to be rumors about Toyota building a hotter GRMN variant of the Supra. The latest speculation suggests that the engine output could grow to 543 horsepower by using the BMW M division's S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine.

Last year, Toyota introduced the Lightweight version of the Supra to Europe. It was exclusively available with a six-speed manual, 19-inch wheels, and cloth upholstery. The seats lose the power adjustment and lumbar support. In total, this sheds 84.4 pounds off the car.