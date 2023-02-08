Listen to this article

Verdict 8.8 / 10

The six-cylinder Toyota Supra doesn’t really have the same charm as something like a Porsche Cayman. As much as I like it, the Supra is still a little too heavy, a bit too soft, and for a while there, it didn’t come with a manual transmission. At least Toyota finally gave it a six-speed.

The Toyota Supra 2.0, on the other hand, feels purer. It amends some of those issues with a smaller four-cylinder engine, a lighter curb weight, and less technology (though the manual is still a six-cylinder exclusive, despite its relationship to the four-cylinder BMW Z4). Granted, you wouldn’t call this car a “featherweight” considering it's about 800 pounds heavier than a Mazda MX-5 Miata, but this Supra does manage to capture a little bit of that same magic.

Quick Stats 2022 Toyota Supra 2.0 Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-Liter I4 Output: 255 Horsepower / 295 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH: 5.0 Seconds Efficiency: 25 City / 32 Highway / 28 Combined As-Tested Price: $47,800

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Exterior Color: Silver Knockout

Interior Color: Black

Wheel Size: 19 Inches

The four-cylinder Supra has the same athletic, running shoe-like proportions as the six-cylinder model. The only obvious difference here is that the base Supra boasts 18-inch wheels as opposed to the larger I6’s standard 19-inch wheels. But I personally don’t like the look of the smaller shoes; the 19-inch wheels fit the proportions of this car much better.

The cabin is just as lovely here as it is in the pricier model, in part because it borrows most of its bits from BMW. High-quality leather, Alcantara inserts on the seats, upscale trim pieces, and fantastic bucket seats make up the most important pieces.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

Seating Capacity: 2

Seating Configuration: 2

Cargo Capacity: 10.2 Cubic Feet

The Supra’s narrow entryway and high-bolstered bucket seats make getting in a bit of a task for my 6-foot self. And once seated, the slim windshield is hard to see out of (although it’s not any worse than a Nissan Z), the headliner virtually touches the top of my head, and of course, you can’t drive with the windows down because the wind buffetting is extremely annoying. It’s hard to recommend this car to anyone over six feet who want comfort; the BMW M240i coupe feels way roomier.

But once I settle in and accept my fate, the Supra isn’t all that bad a place to sit. The leather and Alcantara-covered bucket seats are very comfy, the seating position is low and focused, and the driver-centric layout makes everything easy to reach. You do lose adaptive dampers here compared to the six-cylinder model, but the suspension still absorbs blows better than a GR86.

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Center Display: 8.8-InchTouchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 8.8 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: Yes/No

The base four-cylinder Supra has the same 8.8-inch touchscreen as the six-cylinder model. Even though both cars use a version of BMW’s iDrive interface that’s a touch outdated, it still offers crisp graphics and a neat home screen, while a center rotary dial makes it easy to manage. A retro-tinged digital instrument cluster with orange and red graphics, and a central tachometer is also standard across the board.

Only if you opt for the $3,485 Safety And Technology package does Toyota give you wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, navigation, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system. Android Auto isn’t available on the Supra at all.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-Liter I4

Output: 255 Horsepower / 295 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Eight-Speed Automatic

The Supra’s BMW-sourced four-pot is technically the least powerful of the competitive set (ie: Porsche 718 Cayman and Audi TT). But this engine still delivers excellent acceleration off the line and offers generous power levels at the top of the rev range. It takes this Supra just about five seconds to reach 60 miles per hour.

There is no manual transmission option, but the standard eight-speed automatic manages gear changes quickly and with little fuss. Power at the rear wheels is still the only drive type, but this version loses the six-cylinder model’s adaptive suspension. A slightly stiffer setup might help around some tight corners, but the static suspension finds a healthy medium between too soft and overly taut while doing a good job of keeping body roll in check.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 1 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

The same Safety And Technology package ($3,485) that adds things like Apple CarPlay and navigation also includes active equipment like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. That’s on top of the lane-departure warning and automatic high-beam headlights that come standard on all Supra models already. The systems work well enough by giving a bit of extra driving support on the highway, but there is no lane-centering.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 10/10

City: 25 MPG

Highway: 32 MPG

Combined: 28 MPG

Efficiency: City: Highway: Combined: 2022 Toyota Supra 2.0 25 MPG 32 MPG 28 MPG 2022 Audi TT Quattro 23 MPG 30 MPG 26 MPG 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman 7AT 21 MPG 27 MPG 24 MPG 2022 Toyota Supra 3.0 8AT 22 MPG 30 MPG 25 MPG

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 10/10

Base Price: $43,290 + $1,025 Destination

Trim Base Price: $44,315

As-Tested Price: $47,800

Yes, the Supra is less powerful and carries fewer of the 3.0-liter model’s goodies compared to the next-best options from BMW or Porsche. But here’s where it shines: price. Starting at $44,315 with the $1,025 destination fee included, the Supra is by far the most affordable option of the bunch. Even with the Safety And Technology package equipped, the as-tested price of $47,800 still undercuts most of the alternatives.

Pricing: Base Price (w/Destination): Competitive Spec: Toyota Supra 2.0 $44,315 $47,800 Audi TT $53,295 $55,990 BMW M240i $49,545 $54,775 Porsche 718 Cayman $61,850 $72,240 Toyota Supra $55,985 $55,985

