When Toyota USA unveiled the 2023 Supra with a manual gearbox earlier today, it also talked about an A91-MT Edition. Limited to 500 cars in Matte White and CU Later Gray, the sports coupe is based on the 3.0 Premium trim with the 6MT and adds cognac leather, red strut tower braces, and a Supra badge in the same color. Inside, there's an Alcantara-wrapped shift knob. Over in Europe, there’s a Lightweight version tailored even more to enthusiasts.

It too gets the six-speed manual transmission, but also new 19-inch alloy wheels. Combined with the adoption of a 6MT, these help the Supra lose 21.8 kilograms (48 pounds). The new shoes remove 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs) at each corner and reduce unsprung weight for improved steering and ride quality. Although not shown in images, the forged multi-spoke wheels take after those of the GR Yaris and GR Corolla.

2023 Toyota Supra with manual gearbox (Europe)

Toyota goes a step further as the Lightweight variant loses the leather upholstery (also not shown here) and has a different sound system. In addition, power adjustment and lumbar support are deleted. In total, the BMW Z4's sister model shaves off 38.3 kg (84.4 lbs) compared to the six-cylinder model with the automatic transmission.

Toyota's European division is confident the Lightweight will be the most popular Supra of the bunch. While the A91-MT Edition heading to the United States will be a 2023MY-only affair, the more exciting sports car for the Old Continent appears to be a permanent member of the family.

We're being told the 6MT was developed "in order to meet the strong demands and expectations of our customers." Toyota goes as far as to use the #savethemanual hashtag, which makes sense considering the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and the GR86 all have stick shifts.

Ideally, the Supra Lightweight is a stepping stone to the long-rumored GRMN. Meanwhile, the six-speed car will go on sale later in 2022. Japanese customers will get the revised model first, with deliveries kicking off this fall.