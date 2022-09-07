Listen to this article

When the A90 Toyota Supra debuted a few years back, enthusiasts lamented the lack of a manual transmission. That's been rectified for 2023, with a six-speed stick now available in the six-cylinder model. The GR Supra 3.0 has a starting MSRP of $52,500, but with delivery charges and a mandatory Safety & Technology package added in, the manual starts at $56,215. How high does the sticker price get with all options included?

Actually, Toyota does a pretty efficient job of including all the bells and whistles in the standard setup. Our most expensive journey starts with the range-topping A91 model, starting at $59,440 with Hazelnut interior trim and red badging differentiating it from the rest of the lineup. From there, the only official option currently showing in Toyota's configurator is for the Burnout exterior color, which is a shade of silver that adds $1,645 to the price. The aforementioned Safety & Technology package shows as a $2,620 add-on, but that price is already included in the starting MSRP. That brings us to $61,085.

From there, Toyota offers several accessories to add both bling and convenience for Supra buyers. We're talking cargo mats, emergency roadside kits, totes, and even a matching set of red USB cables that will set you back a hefty $70. The most expensive accessory is a set of carbon fiber mirror caps at $925, though two separate paint protection packages check in at $924 when combined. However, Toyota notes the price doesn't include installation for paint protection on the bumper. With everything added in, that brings us to our most expensive 2023 Supra, costing $64,534.

For those not interested in the extra kit that comes with the A91, we crunched the numbers for a 2023 Toyota Supra GR 3.0 Premium. It's also well equipped with pretty much everything right off the bat, though it features a mandatory package of its own called Driver Assist. It's $1,195 and includes cruise control as well as blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors. Nitro Yellow or Stratosphere exterior colors are a $425 add-on, and from there, it's back to the same group of accessories offered on the A91. Out the door, you'll pay $60,619, including Toyota's $1,095 destination charge.

How does the Supra drive with a manual transmission? Read all about it in our 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual review. You can also enjoy more Toyota content in the Rambling About Cars podcast, featured below.