Honda confirms that the first vehicle riding on its dedicated EV platform is "a mid- to large-size" model. It goes on sale in 2025. The announcement comes as part of a major presentation from the automaker's president and executive vice president about the company's future. A focus on technology and electrification is the way forward.

Honda is developing a new vehicle operating system for the 2025 EV on the e:Architecture platform. The company doesn't offer any specifics about this tech. It's hiring twice as many people as originally planned for in-house software development, including working on this system, advanced driver assistance, and connected vehicle features. There will also be a new Global User Experience Officer position within the automaker.

Gallery: Honda at Auto Shanghai 2023

In 2024, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX EVs will go on sale. They'll both ride on General Motors' Ultium platform. Both automakers will continue their partnership by launching a series of affordable electric vehicles starting in 2027.

Honda will turn Ohio into its EV production hub for North America. This will include re-tooling the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, and Anna Engine Plant. Honda and LG Energy Solution will also build their joint venture battery plant in the state.

There's big EV news outside of North America, too. Japan will get the N-Van EV as a tiny commercial vehicle in the first half of 2024. Then, an EV based on the retro-styled N-One will arrive in 2025. Two small models – one of which will be an SUV – will go on sale in 2026.

Several EVs will be for China. The e:NS2 and e:NP2 arrive in early 2024. By the end of that year, a production version of the e:N SUV concept (pictured in the lead image above) will join the range. Seven more electric products will launch there by 2027. Honda's goal is for all of its offerings in China to be electric by 2025.

The new announcement makes no mention of the two, previously teased sporty-looking EVs from a Honda presentation in April 2022. At the time, the automaker indicated they were a specialty and a flagship model that the company intended to offer globally.