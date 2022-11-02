Listen to this article

The EV partnership between Honda and General Motors, announced in 2020, will start to bear fruit in the next few years with the arrival of the 2024 Honda Prologue. However, the electric crossover is based on GM’s Ultium platform and makes use of the American automaker’s proprietary battery technology, raising questions as to if they’ll drive like Honda-engineered automobiles.

The answer to that question, apparently, is “not really.” Honda CEO, President, and Executive Director Toshihiro Mibe and Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinji Aoyama recently sat down with members of the media in a round-table discussion, where the Ultium platform was a frequent topic of conversation. Speaking of the Prologue and GM’s own Ultium-based crossovers, Aoyama admitted that the behind-the-wheel experience would probably be similar.

“We are limited due to the base architecture,” he said. “To differentiate [them] in terms of performance will be difficult.”

Mibe agreed, pointing out that the performance of the Honda Prologue would probably mirror some GM crossovers – likely the Blazer EV – thanks to the shared platform and similar battery specifications. However, both Aoyama and Mibe were confident that the Prologue will still feel like a Honda in many of the ways that consumers will care about the most.

“The design – the top hat – is where we will make our differentiation,” Mibe said.

Indeed, the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles is doing the styling of the Prologue, with a unique exterior and cabin that take inspiration from the adorable, not-for-America E hatchback. Among those Honda signatures will be a funky wordmark on the rear hatch written in the company’s slightly retro script. What’s more, the E hatchback will donate its HMI infotainment software, helping the cabin feel modern and EV-specific. Finally, the Japanese automaker will have a hand in the Prologue’s quality control, ensuring it meets Honda’s standards for durability and reliability.

The Prologue will arrive at Honda dealers in 2024, slotting in alongside the Passport as its versatile, adventure-oriented battery-electric equivalent. Pricing and final specs have yet to be announced.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Prologue