Listen to this article

The pint-sized Honda e hatchback is not available in the United States where a much larger electric vehicle is coming in 2024. Meet the Prologue – an SUV based on the Ultium platform developed by General Motors. Granted, it looks nothing like a Cadillac Lyriq, a Chevrolet Blazer EV, or any other zero-emission model from GM for that matter. Way ahead of its market release, the company's first US-bound electric SUV fully reveals its design.

Styled by the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles, the Prologue slots above the CR-V in the lineup where it'll be positioned alongside the Passport. It's going to have a massive wheelbase of 121.8 inches (3,094 millimeters) made possible by using a dedicated electric car architecture. If this figure seems familiar, it's because the two GM models we mentioned have the same wheelbase length.

2024 Honda Prologue

8 Photos

For the sake of comparison, the new CR-V measures 106.3 in (2,701 mm) between the axles while the Passport's wheelbase stands at 111 in (2,820 mm). Needless to say, the longer distance between the front and rear wheels will pay dividends in terms of legroom. Honda says the Prologue is 192 in (4,877 mm) long, 78.3 in (1,989 mm) wide, and stands 64.7 in (1,643 mm) tall.

These official images show the model riding on 21-inch wheels with six lug nuts, which isn't a surprise as the aforementioned Blazer and Lyriq have the same setup. Although there is no word about how much it weighs, we'll remind you Cadillac's model – which is 4.7 in (119 mm) longer overall – tips the scales at a hefty 5,610 lbs (2,545 kg).

Numbers aside, the Prologue has what Honda refers to as a "neo-rugged" design and comes painted in North Shore Pearl representing an exclusive color. You'll notice prominent "HONDA" lettering on the tailgate, thus replacing the traditional H logo. The "Elite" badge at the back likely refers to the trim level while "AWD" reveals the vehicle is packing a dual-motor setup. Since we're at the back, we can't help but notice a slight hint of the Range Rover Evoque.

The interior follows recent automotive trends by adopting two large screens. Fully digital, the instrument cluster measures 11 inches and comes as standard equipment. The infotainment's touchscreen is a tad larger, at 11.3 inches, and hasn't swallowed the climate controls since Honda is (thankfully) still installing physical buttons and knobs for the HVAC.

Honda will have more details to share about the 2024 Prologue in the coming months.