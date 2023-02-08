Listen to this article

We know a new generation Toyota Tacoma is on the horizon and even have a pretty good idea of what it looks like thanks to a design registration from Brazil. These renderings from the Tacoma 4G forum use those sketches as a starting point to imagine how the rugged TRD Pro version might look.

In front, the design features an octagonal grille and bumper with integrated fog lights. This rendering adds an LED bar just beneath the Toyota emblem.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Rendering

12 Photos

Along the sides, this rendered truck has a lifted suspension. It rides on black wheels with tires for doing some light off-roading. TRD Pro emblems are on the front doors and the bed.

There are no significant changes to the back. The images highlight the higher ride height that would improve the truck's approach, breakover, and departure angles.

For reference, the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro has a suspension that's 1.5 inches taller in front and 0.5 inches higher at the back compared to the lesser grades of the truck. The pickup has a 36.4-degree approach angle, 26.6-degree break over angle, and 24.7-degree departure angle. It also gets Fox internal bypass shocks, forged upper control arms, and 16-inch wheels with Goodyear all-terrain tires.

The new Tacoma will allegedly be available with two engines. The entry-level mill is reportedly a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It makes 265 horsepower (198 kilowatts) and 309 pound-feet (419 Newton-meters) in the current Highlander.

Buyers will allegedly be able to get a hybrid version of the 2.4-liter turbo engine. It's already available in other vehicles from the automaker. The powerplant makes 366 hp (272 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the Lexus RX 500h and 340 hp (253 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) in the Toyota Crown.

Recent spy shots gave us a look inside the Tacoma. It has an infotainment display in a boxy surround, and the gearshift is similarly chunky. Unfortunately, the angle of the photos doesn't let us see the instrument cluster.

We expect the new Tacoma to arrive for the 2024 model year because the 2023 example is still the current generation of the truck. We expect the unveiling to happen sometime this year.

For more discussion about the new Tacoma, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: