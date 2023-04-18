With over a decade on the market and still going, the current Nissan GT-R is a long-lived vehicle. In this video, AutoTopNL takes a Nismo trim onto the autobahn for a top-speed run.

The current GT-R Nismo makes 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6. The power runs through a dual-clutch six-speed gearbox to an all-wheel-drive system. Compared to the standard model, there's a revised suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, and bits of carbon-fiber bodywork.

While it rides on what's an old platform by modern standards, the GT-R Nismo is still capable of impressive performance. In this video, you can see how quickly it accelerates. When rolling onto the autobahn, the car rapidly reaches speeds where you would immediately go to jail in many other parts of the world.

The GT-R Nismo's acceleration seems effortless. It just keeps building speed, and the shifts are quick. At the fastest speed in this video, the speedometer shows 320 kilometers per hour, which equates to 198.8 miles per hour.

In Japan, the Nismo division announced even hotter versions of the GT-R through its optional "Sports Resetting" program. The Type-1 package includes tweaks to the engine control unit. The Type-2 version makes additional torque available and low and medium revs. The Type-3 "maximizes the potential of the VR38" engine but precise details aren't available.

There continue to be rumors that Nissan is working on a new GT-R, but details are still scant. The available info suggests it would either be a hybrid or a full EV.

Nissan already had to pull the GT-R out of some markets. For example, the model left Australia because of the collision regulations in that country. It also had to leave Europe because of emissions.

The Nismo division is now reportedly working on a hotter version of the new Z. Based on spy shots, it wears a more aggressive body. The model might also have a power boost. We don't yet know when this variant might arrive.