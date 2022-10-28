Listen to this article

The current iteration of the Nissan GT-R arrived in the United States for the 2009 model year. It's still around, and the brand now announces pricing for the 2023 model year. There are two trim levels available: Premium and Nismo.

Nissan didn't sell a 2022 model year of the GT-R in the US. The 2021MY version was available through the early part of 2022. This is why the table below compares the cost to the 2021 vehicle.

Model 2023 Model Year Price (Including $1,895 Destination Fee) 2021 Model Year Price (Including $1,695 Destination Fee) GT-R Premium $115,435 $115,235 GT-R Nismo $212,635 $212,435

There are no changes for the 2023 model year GT-R. The Premium grade continues to use a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 making 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 467 pound-feet (633 Newton-meters) of torque. A dual-clutch six-speed gearbox sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system.

Gallery: 2023 Nissan GT-R

12 Photos

The Nismo uses the same basic engine but with additional tuning like turbochargers similar to what the GT3-spec race car uses. This helps push the output to 600 hp (447 kW) and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm). The model also has a revised suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and carbon bodywork.

The future of the GT-R is a mystery. Nissan already had to pull the aging vehicle from markets like Australia and Europe because the model no longer meets local regulations.

Various Nissan execs indicate the company isn't abandoning the GT-R and that another generation would happen eventually. In May 2022, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta simply said that an electric replacement was coming "one day." However, the company felt that the technology wasn't ready for such a model.

In November 2021, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida also suggested that the company wanted to electrify the GT-R. He offered the possibility of it being a hybrid but didn't rule out an EV version, either. The timing for the model's launch is a complete mystery.