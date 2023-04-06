Listen to this article

The all-conquering AMG One has done it again, smashing yet another lap record. After being crowned the fastest production car at the Nürburgring, Red Bull Ring, and Hockenheim last year, the F1-engined hypercar has added the Monza track to its trophy case. Mercedes-AMG factory driver Maro René Engel needed only 1 minute and 43.902 seconds to complete a lap of the famous Italian circuit.

AMG says it has improved the previous record by a whopping 12 seconds, with the Fastest Laps website listing the Porsche 911 GT3 RS at 1 minute and 55.30 seconds. The One performed the lap in road-legal specification, equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tires specifically engineered for the electrified beast. Unfortunately, Mercedes' performance arm has yet to release footage of the record-breaking run.

The Valkyrie is the only car we can think of that has a real shot at dethroning the AMG One but Aston Martin hasn't tried to set new track records. In the meantime, Mercedes' flagship performance machine reigns supreme, courtesy of its intricate 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine and four electric motors producing a combined 1,048 horsepower.

We'll remind you the AMG One delivers neck-twisting acceleration by hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.9 seconds and doing 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7 seconds, en route to a top speed of 219 mph (352 km/h). Its six-cylinder engine revs to 11,000 rpm and must be rebuilt once every 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers), although we're fairly certain few will ever be driven that much.

Assembled by hand, the One is capped at just 275 cars and is being put together at AMG's facility in Coventry, UK but the hybrid powertrain comes from the Mercedes‑AMG High Performance Powertrains division in Brixworth. A dedicated production facility had to be created in collaboration with Multimatic, and each car goes through no fewer than 16 assembly and testing stations.