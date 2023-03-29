Listen to this article

Just what the heck is the e:N Series? Announced in October 2021, it's a family of 10 Honda-branded EVs that will go on sale in China until 2027. The e:NS1 and e:NP1 have been available since last spring from the Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures, respectively. Starting April 18 at the Auto Shanghai, two new purely electric vehicles will be previewed as prototypes, alongside already available hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Honda doesn't go into details about the newcomers. However, if they're anything like the e:NS1 and e:NP1, we might be dealing with essentially a single car coming in two versions from the aforementioned Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures. It's the impression we're getting as the shadowy teaser image seemingly depicts crossovers featuring the same shape but likely with redesigned bumpers and whatnot.

The upcoming EVs appear larger than the e:NS1 and e:NP1, and will be followed by additional models. The Japanese automaker has already previewed an e:N Coupe, an e:N SUV, and an e:N GT, with all three having ultra-sharp styling representing a great departure from Honda's current design. The trio has already been confirmed to go into production In China for the local market.

When Honda announced plans for the e:N Series, it said the 10 EVs would be primarily offered in China. However, it mentioned some might be exported. In the meantime, the goal is to create e:N Series areas at existing dealerships in the People's Republic and eventually launch dedicated showrooms in major cities.

To build its electric future in China, both GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda are constructing new EV factories with a goal to start production in 2024.

In the long run, Honda aims to sell only EVs by 2040 and achieve global carbon neutrality a decade later.