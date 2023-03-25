Listen to this article

Mitsubishi is gearing up to unveil the latest revamp to its midsize pickup truck, the L200/Triton, otherwise known as the Strada in some markets. The current fifth-generation model has been around for nearly a decade, so it's definitely due for replacement.

The new-generation model was teased as the Mitsubishi XRT Concept at the Bangkok International Motor Show a few days ago. However, it looks like a thinly wrapped prototype with production panels in place, with details obscured by the camouflage wrap. Our friends from Kolesa tries to unwrap the concept to reveal the production model.

As expected, the supposed sixth-generation L200/Triton features a split headlight design. It looks beefy and muscular with a squared-off silhouette, plus the unofficial rendering above retains the off-road rubber from the XRT concept. The concept shown in Thailand came with Ralliart branding plus two spare tires and a snorkel.

That's because Mitsubishi Ralliart will showcase a prototype of the new L200/Triton in the 2023 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), giving off-road enthusiasts a taste of what's to come. Of note, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart bagged first place in the AXCR last year.

Mitsubishi hasn't revealed any technical details, though it announced that a next-generation diesel engine will power the model, along with the possibility of electrification.

Reports also said that the next-gen model will have a heavily updated ladder-frame chassis, which will be shared with the revamped Nissan Navara midsize truck. Both trucks will likely get a slightly longer wheelbase and a bigger bed.

The new L200/Triton is set to debut in Thailand in the fiscal year 2023, with other regions to follow suit. But that's not all Mitsubishi has up its sleeve; the company is also developing an all-electric pickup truck, set to arrive between 2025 and 2028. A new-generation midsize SUV based on the pickup, known as the Pajero Sport/Montero Sport, will also be revealed during this timeframe.

All of these pieces of information were revealed in the Japanese marque's new product roadmap through 2028.