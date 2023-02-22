Listen to this article

If there's a brand that could use a bit of excitement in its lineup, it's definitely Mitsubishi. If we were to rely on a new report from Best Car magazine, the Japanese automaker might be getting exactly what the doctor has prescribed. Come 2024, the Outlander is said to receive the performance treatment courtesy of a Ralliart version. Although the moniker has already made its official return, it's limited to visual tweaks for select models.

The report alleges it'll be a fully fledged Ralliart version with more than just body add-ons and other cosmetic changes. Aside from receiving an aggressive appearance, the spicy Outlander is said to have a stiffer suspension setup and other mechanical changes. The most important modification will take place underneath the hood where Mitsubishi is apparently planning a boost in output for the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept

7 Photos

While the regular Outlander PHEV offers a combined 248 horsepower, Best Car claims the Ralliart-spec SUV will gain an extra 38 hp for a grand total of 286 hp. Torque isn't mentioned in the report, but we'll remind you the regular model is good for 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). It's unclear whether the engineers will work on the combustion engine, a 2.4-liter four-pot, or they plan to upgrade the pair of electric motors. In the standard model, there's an 85-kilowatt motor at the front and a 100-kW motor at the rear.

Mitsubishi has already given us a taste of how a sportier derivative could look by unveiling the Vision Ralliart at last year's Tokyo Auto Salon. Pictured here, the concept had a beefy body kit and sat on 22-inch wheels with enlarged brake rotors with six-piston calipers. When it debuted, the showcar promised to deliver "elevated acceleration, cornering, and braking in all road and weather conditions." Mitsu also promised "higher motor output," but without going into details.

Since unveiling the concept, Mitsubishi has rolled out Ralliart editions of the Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport, and even the Mirage in the United States for the 2023 model year. All have a White Diamond with a contrasting black roof, along with an assortment of "rally-inspired touches."