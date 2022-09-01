Listen to this article

Ralliart is returning to the United States. Mitsubishi's sporty nameplate is back for several special editions of 2023 models.

Mitsubishi shuttered the Ralliart division in 2010 due to the economic crisis at the time. In 2021, the company brought back the nameplate with an initial plan to focus the offerings on the Southeast Asian region and Japan.

Gallery: 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

17 Photos

The Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, Outlander Sport, and Mirage will be available with Ralliart editions for the 2023 model year. They'll have tweaked exteriors with different graphics and "rally-inspired touches," according to the company's announcement. All of them are available with a White Diamond body and a contrasting black roof.

In addition to the return of Ralliart, Mitsubishi has some other tweaks to the lineup for its 2023 models. The Outlander PHEV joins the range in the fourth quarter. The model has two electric motors and a 20 kilowatt-hour battery. This setup provides 54 miles (87 kilometers) of electric-driving range in the WLTC test. Pricing for the vehicle arrives closer to launch.

The regular Outlander will get a 40th Anniversary special edition. Mitsubishi isn't offering any details about it yet. In addition, the SE grade now comes standard with electric-folding mirrors

All examples of the 2023 Eclipse Cross come with all-wheel drive. There's also a new design of 18-inch wheels.

Similarly, the 2023 Outlander Sport is also only available with all-wheel drive now.

Finally, the 2023 Mirage and Mirage G4 are no longer available with a manual transmission. The CVT is the only gearbox choice.

Through the first half of 2022, Mitsubishi delivered 48,272 vehicles in the US, which was down from 53,377 units in the same period in 2021. The Outlander is by far the company's strongest selling product with a volume of 23,303 examples in Q2.

For the full year of 2021, the company moved 102,037 models, which was an increase over the 87,387 units in 2020. The Outlander was its best-selling product with 33,883 deliveries.