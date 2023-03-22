Listen to this article

Remember the Ford Excursion? It was a gargantuan, F-250-based SUV available from the 2000 to 2005 model years. Now, MegaRexx Trucks revives the general idea by introducing the Svn. It converts a modern F-250 into an enclosed rig that's capable of carrying up to nine people across four rows of seats.

Starting with a 2022 F-250 Crew Cab Lariat Ultimate 4x4, MegarRexx adds an aluminum panel for the roof and one-piece, tinted windows on each side. It also gains Morimoto XB LED headlights and fog lights. Power side steps offer easier access into the cabin. A 2.5-inch suspension lift makes the SUV look a bit taller without seeming to be a monster truck.

Gallery: MegaRexx Svn Ford F-250

36 Photos

The one in these photos is the color Carbonized Gray Metallic. It rides on gloss black wheels with 285/75R18 Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

MegarRexx is able to keep the tech and amenities from the Lariat Ultimate trim for this build, including elements like the blind-spot monitoring system. The company adds a Vintage Air Gen IV heating and air conditioning unit so that occupants in the very back can stay comfortable.

The second- and third-row have bucket seats. The fourth row is a power-operated bench from a Ford Expedition. All the chairs have matching black leather.

A 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 moves this massive SUV. It makes 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque. The power runs through a 10-speed automatic.

MegaRexx has this SUV for sale now for $169,950. A base model of the seven-passenger version starts at $139,950. The company can also convert a Super Duty that a customer already owns starting at $40,000 but between $55,000 and $65,000 is the normal range for the build.

MegaRexx previously debuted the MegaRaptor 7 as a vehicle with a similar concept but a more rugged result. That rig started as a F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4x4 and received modifications to make it look like an F-150 Raptor. There was also a third row of seats with a removable cap over them so that folks back there were able to enjoy some fresh air or had protection from the elements.