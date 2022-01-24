The team at Flat Out Autos previews that its next build is a two-door GMC SUV with a removable roof, like the old-school Chevrolet K5 Blazer and its GMC Jimmy counterpart. Right now, the vehicle only exists in this rendering from WB.Artist20.

Judging from what's visible in this image, Flat Out Autos is starting with a GMC Sierra two-door regular cab. Although, the wheelbase looks shorter. A removable rear cap presumably covers a bench seat, if this is like the original Jimmy.

While not visible in this rendering, Flat Out Autos says the vehicle would have a fold-down tailgate, which is another element from the first-gen Jimmy.

Motor1.com reached out to Flat Out Autos about the cost of these vehicles and a timeframe for availability. Look for an update when we hear back.

The company is already very familiar with building vehicles like this, although usually with a retro appearance. For example, Flat Out Autos made a Chevrolet Tahoe look like a first-gen K5 Blazer for the 2021 SEMA Show. It had to design new pieces for the hood, grille, headlights, taillights, rear quarter panels, front fenders, doors, chrome bumpers, and tailgate.

After the show, Flat Out Autos put the vehicle up for sale on Bring A Trailer. It brought $142,000.

Earlier, the company converted Tahoes to look like early Blazers, but these vehicles had a four-door layout, rather than two for the SEMA build. Flat Out Autos charged $69,000 for these conversions, but buyers had to supply a 2015 to 2020 Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon as a donor vehicle.

Currently, neither Chevrolet nor GMC has a vehicle to compete directly against the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. Something like what Flat Out Autos is building with this project would be a perfect challenger against them. However, there's no sign that something like this product is coming to showrooms, which gives this constructor a niche to fill.