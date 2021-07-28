North Carolina-based MegaRexx has a question: "Do you love the aggressive looks and off-road performance of the Ford Raptor, but need big diesel power?" If the answer is yes, the aftermarket specialist from Wilmington has just the right XXL-sized truck for you. Dubbed MegaRaptor, the massive truck started out in life as an F-250 Super Duty in the high-end Platinum trim before receiving many off-road upgrades.

The tuner will happily work on your F-350 and F-450 as well, but for its latest build, it decided to go with the F-250 from the Super Duty lineup. It uses quite a few fiberglass parts at the front and rear to cram those massive tires underneath the oversized fenders adding either 12 or 18 inches to the vehicle's width. MegaRexx also pushed the front axle forward by 1.5 inches so that the chunky tires could clear the firewall.

Gallery: MegaRexx MegaRaptor based on Ford F-250 Super Duty Plantium

64 Photos

Now, about those tires. The MegaRaptor rides on gigantic 46-inch Michelin XZL (395/85 R20) rubber mounted on Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) alloy wheels rated at 10,000 pounds each, meaning the vehicle's hefty weight is not a concern. The F-250 Super Duty has also received the mandatory suspension lift and a 2.5-inch increase complemented by Bilstein shocks.

The jacked-up arrangement won't cause problems as far as entering the cabin since MegaRexx has fitted electrically deployable running boards. The list of goodies continues with a built-in air compressor and extra LED lights as you would expect from an off-road build. The bed is not modified, meaning it retains the huge practically offered by such a large truck.

The F-250 Super Duty's turbodiesel engine is also untouched, so the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 continues to produce 475 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Newton-meters) of torque. The interior has been carried over from the donor vehicle, but MegaRexx mentions it offers plenty of customization options so that no two trucks are alike.

You'll have to make a $5,000 deposit to get in line for a MegaRaptor, and once the company is ready to work on the truck, you'll have to ship it to MegaRexx and put down a 50 percent deposit. From that moment, it should take two to three months until the build is finished.