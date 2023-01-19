Listen to this article

In 2000, Ford launched the Excursion, a massive SUV that shared its underpinnings with the Super Duty pickup truck. The big beast lasted just one generation, disappearing from the Blue Oval’s US lineup after the 2005 model year. MegaRexx decided to fill that void left in the automaker’s portfolio, launching the MegaRaptor 7, a modified Super Duty pickup with three rows of seats and an extended cabin with a removable fiberglass roof.

The truck started as an F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4x4 and has undergone extensive modifications. The truck-turned-SUV features 4.0-inch Icon progressive coil springs at the front and 5.0-inch multi-leaf springs at the back. The revised suspension helps the truck accommodate its 20-inch MRAP wheels wrapped in 46-inch Michelin XZL rubber.

Gallery: MegaRexx MegaRaptor 7

48 Photos

MegaRexx really toughened up the suspension, adding adjustable rear bump stops, King reservoir shocks, Icon dual steering stabilizers, and proprietary radius arms that are longer and stronger. The truck also wears a removable fiberglass roof over the third row of seats, enclosing the truck bed with the rest of the cabin.

Powering the modified truck is Ford’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbodiesel. The engine produces its stock 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Newton-meters) of torque, indicating no upgrades were made to the powertrain. The truck features Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

MegaRexx spruced up the truck’s exterior alongside the suspension upgrades, further strengthening its appearance. The Smasher front bumper with the 40-inch LED light bar looks tough, pairing it with a proprietary rear bumper and a laser-etched tailgate panel with MegaRaptor branding. The truck also sports Anzo switchback headlights, black powder-coated side steps, two 2.0-inch square reverse lights, and Lithium Gray Metallic exterior paint.

Inside, the Ford features a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, Sync 3 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats. The third row of seats in the back are power-folding and come from a Ford Expedition, and it’s got enough room for even adults, unlike the third row of seats in many of today’s SUVs.