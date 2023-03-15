Listen to this article

BMW is launching the new M2 globally next month and Motor1.com will have a first-drive review of the hot hatch very, very soon. We have zero doubts it is going to be a blast to drive but we know from history that the Bavarian company can always squeeze more from its performance models. Is that going to be the case with the new M2, too? We don’t think so judging by a new interview with the M2 lead project manager.

Markus Schroder recently spoke with BimmerToday and confirmed no M2 Competition is currently under development. What’s worse, it’s not even in the cards for the next few years, which might mean it is either coming with the facelift for the model or it is not coming at all. An M2 with an all-wheel-drive system also doesn’t seem likely for the time being, according to the top BMW M manager.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 Enters Production In Mexico

6 Photos

We are sad to hear BMW isn’t even considering an M2 Competition at the moment, but knowing how potent the regular M2 is, there’s not much to be worried about really. With its 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged S58 engine under the hood, the hot hatch has 453 horsepower, 48 hp more than its predecessor, and 406 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard in the United States, while customers in Germany will have to pay extra to get the three-pedal option.

With the manual transmission, the new M2 needs 4.1 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour and 3.9 seconds if it is fitted with the automatic. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour but it can be increased to 177 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package. These impressive performance levels come with a $63,195 starting price and the most expensive specification costs more than $77,000.

The 2023 M2 will be available at launch with a choice of five exterior colors – Zandvoort Blue, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Gray, Alpine White, and Sapphire Black. If your favorite hue is not among them, we have good news – the automaker plans to expand the color range with the addition of new matt finishes from the Frozen range. If you were hoping for something from BMW’s Individual selection, we’ll have to disappoint you though – the plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, which produces the new M2 is not capable of applying those paints yet.