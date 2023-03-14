Listen to this article

The Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition already shares some kinship with the outgoing NSX supercar, and now, that kinship is expanded to a darker place. We're referring to a new exterior paint option called Gotham Gray, a matte finish borrowed from the NSX that, according to Acura, gives the TLX "an even more sinister appearance." You won't see many of these sinister models on the road, however. Only 50 are planned for production.

This particular TLX offers more than just a special shade of gray. The (deep breath) TLX Type S PMC Edition Gotham Gray adds plenty of black trim to the package, including door handles, side sills, a lip spoiler, a front chin spoiler, a rear diffuser, and exhaust tips. The gray sedan also gets special 20-inch Y-spoke wheels inspired by the NSX, and as you can probably guess, they are also dressed in black.

Gallery: 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition Gotham Gray

8 Photos

There are more special touches inside, starting with carbon fiber trim panels in a properly sporty red/black leather interior. Contrast stitching (either red or black) further sets off the greenhouse, and in case you forget what you're driving, Type S branding is found on the floormats. There's also a special badge on the center console that identifies the specific Gotham Gray production number in the run of 50.

Otherwise, the rest of the car is standard-issue TLX Type S PMC Edition, which is rather non-standard in the TLX family. The car is hand-assembled at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, the same location where technicians build the NSX. Other PMC Editions also share NSX colors, including Long Beach Blue, Curva Red, and 130R White. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 good for 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. This is the same powertrain used in all TLX Type S models.

If you want to grab one of these 50 Gotham Gray sports sedans, Acura says they will reach select dealerships in the spring. Be prepared to pay a hefty premium over the Type S, however. The TLX Type S PMC Edition Gotham Gray starts at $66,995, including destination and handling fees.