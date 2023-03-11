Listen to this article

The Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is one of the most powerful models that came out of Affalterbach. That's outside the AMG One hypercar, but as far as "attainable" AMGs are concerned, the five-door PHEV provides the most oomph.

Mansory takes that even further by getting its hands on the AMG GT63 S E Performance and making it even more powerful. Of course, the performance upgrades come with visual updates that the German tuner is known for. Whether that's good or bad, that's up to you, but first, take a gander at the images below.

Gallery: Mansory Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance

20 Photos

Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, Mansory increased the power to a whopping 880 horsepower and 1,099 pound-feet (1,490 Newton-meters) of torque. Those numbers are up from the stock 831 hp and 1,084 lb-ft (1,470 Nm).

The power increase results in a higher 199 miles per hour (320 kilometers per hour) top speed, with a tenth of a second quicker sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h). Mansory claims that extensive chassis modifications were added to the mix for better handling and "maximum dynamics."

Design-wise, the conversion includes a full carbon bonnet with additional air intakes and various lightweight carbon fiber aerodynamic parts, such as a new rear spoiler. Newly designed carbon applications populate the entire vehicle to complete the look. The light-alloy rims, known as "Type Y.5" measure 22 inches in diameter, adding a touch of style to the vehicle's exterior.

Inside Mansory's take on the AMG GT63 S E Performance, there are trim parts made of carbon, various leather applications with quilting, colored seat belts, floor mats, and sports leather steering wheels – all up to the customer's wishes.

Mansory didn't disclose the pricing of its AMG GT63 S E Performance tune, but we're wagering that it won't be any cheap. Of note, the car itself commands a premium, with a starting price of 196,897 euros. or around $209,600 with the current exchange rates.