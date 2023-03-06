Listen to this article

Even though it's only Monday, this is probably the weirdest story you'll read all week. What used to be a perfectly fine BMW 3 Series Coupe from the E92 era is now in need of some urgent repairs. Not because of an accident, but due to a deliberate act of violence from the person many of us would least expect to behave this way. Although his heart was in the right place, a father decided to damage his son's car to prevent him from driving drunk.

Since he couldn't convince his intoxicated son to give him the keys, the father decided to take matters into his own hands. How? By intentionally damaging the luxury sports coupe, using a pickaxe to smash the windows as well as dent the body and wheels. In hindsight, one would argue it would've been less costly to simply deflate the tires without actually hurting the innocent BMW.

The peculiar incident took place in northern Spain at the beginning of the month when passersby alerted the police authorities in Logroño (the capital of the province of La Rioja) about the act of vandalism. Upon arrival, police saw an SUV fleeing the scene. Shortly thereafter, another police car pulled over the vehicle and identified the two people inside. The father was behind the wheel while his drunk 32-year-old son was in the passenger seat.

The father went on to explain what happened, admitting he got into an argument with his son. After failing to take away his keys, he used a pickaxe to damage the car. The E92 was the last 3 Series Coupe built by BMW before transitioning the model to the 4 Series lineup in 2013.

Hopefully, the son learned his lesson even though his father's methods were a bit unorthodox. Although not mentioned in the article issued by Logroño's press office, the father was likely fined for his acts of vandalism. Seeing the glass half full, the story has a happy ending since driving a presumably rear-wheel-drive car under the influence could have serious consequences, well beyond a couple of broken windows and dents in the body.

