Two Ferrari supercars were involved in a serious accident in Italy on March 4, 2023. The drivers of the two vehicles lost control and crashed into a wall, causing one of the cars to catch fire. The incident was captured on video, posted by SupercarsNews, which you can see embedded atop this page.

According to a report by Italy 24 News, the accident occurred around noon in Osimo, a town in the province of Ancona, Italy. The reason for the collision is still under investigation.

According to local police, the accident may have been caused by excessive speed, which you can also see on the CCTV footage. Of note, the police are already examining the footage captured by the security cameras.

In the video, you can see the red Ferrari going off the road at a bend first, followed closely by the blue one, which flew into the air before colliding against the fence of a house and catching fire. Pieces of both cars were seen flying as the crash unfolded, while the driver of the first Ferrari was seen alighting the red supercar after the impact.

According to the report, witnesses immediately alerted emergency services, and paramedics arrived at the scene to rescue the two drivers. The two injured drivers were transported to the Doric hospital in Torrette. Their conditions were reported to be not serious.

The firefighters of the Osimo detachment and the Ancona power plant also responded to the scene to extinguish the fire that engulfed the blue Ferrari.

Reports also stated that the two drivers were a Belgian and a Dutchman – both of whom were on vacation with friends residing in the Marche region. As to who was driving which car, that remains to be seen.

This incident is a reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the potential consequences of excessive speed. But as a general rule of thumb, take your need for speed on race tracks, not on public roads, for your own and everyone's safety.