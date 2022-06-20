Listen to this article

The Ferrari F40 is a supercar icon and quite valuable. After a recent crash in Switzerland, there's one fewer on the road, though. There were reportedly no injuries, but the Prancing Horse wasn't so lucky.

The crash occurred during the Kerenzerbergrennen in Mollis, Switzerland. The video below caught the incident. Multiple Ferraris are taking this blind corner that has a cottage on the inside of the turn and a wall on the other side. The drivers appear to be carrying decent speeds, but they don't seem to be pushing at 10/10ths. It looks more like a spirited cruise.

The F40 driver doesn't seem to be going any faster than the other cars. As it's going around the corner, the rear end slides out, and you can hear the tires squeal. The house prevents seeing what happens next.

The video embedded at the top of this story shows the aftermath, though. The front clamshell is gone. There's also extensive damage to the suspension. The passenger side rear corner is crumpled, and the taillights there are damaged.

"In the area where the accident happened, the track is anything but demanding," said Kerenzerbergrennen President Peter Rufibach told the Swiss site 20 Min. "The event is like a traveling museum. Some drive slower and others faster."

For most cars, a crash like this would end with a trip to the junkyard. An F40 is special, though. The damage to this one is major, but someone with deep enough pockets would be able to bring it back to drivable condition.

Things could have been much worse. Last year, Motor1.com covered a case in Japan where an F40 caught fire on the Hakone Turnpike. By the time the firefighters reached the scene, all that was left was a generally car-shaped collection of blackened Kevlar, carbon fiber, and aluminum. Neither the driver nor the passenger suffered injuries.

Ferrari made just 1,315 examples of the F40 from 1987 through 1992. They came with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 471 horsepower (352 kilowatts). A five-speed manual sent power to the rear wheels.